Two Arrested, One at Large After Robbery in Independence

Two people were arrested following an alleged robbery that led the Kenton County Regional SWAT Team to a residence in Independence.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Hogrefe Road on Monday evening, just after 6 p.m.

Edward Mashburn and Candace Sawyer are accused of being involved in an assault of someone inside that residence as items were being taken. That assault victim fled the home but Mashburn, 49, and Sawyer, 50, remained inside and refused to come out when ordered to by police.

The SWAT team arrived and the pair surrendered soon after, police said.

The stolen property was and a firearm were recovered at the scene. That firearm was determined to be a pellet gun.

Mashburn and Sawyer were charged with first degree robbery.

A third suspect, David Wilson, 36, remains at large. A warrant was issued for his arrest on a first degree robbery charge.

Call police if you have any helpful information.

-Staff report