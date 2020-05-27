Eight More Deaths Confirmed in NKY; Governor Says Cases are in Decline

Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed Wednesday by the Northern Kentucky Health Department.

The four-county region has seen 65 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The latest victims are two Boone Co. residents in their 70s, three Boone Co. residents in their 80s, and one Boone Co. resident in their 90s, one Kenton County resident in their 70s, and one Grant County resident in their 70s.

Meanwhile, fourteen additional positive cases of the coronavirus were confirmed Wednesday bringing the region's total to 1,164 since the pandemic began. 574 people have recovered, the health department said.

Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday confirmed 127 additional cases across Kentucky on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 9,077.

“Our numbers suggest again today that we are no longer in a plateau, but on a decline,” the governor said.

400 people in Kentucky have died.

“In Kentucky, we’ve now lost 400 of our own to this pandemic,” Beshear said. “Without all our actions, without heroic actions, would it have been a heck of a lot worse? Yes. But let’s all acknowledge that losing 400 people to anything, at any time, for any reason isn’t OK. It’s just not.”

At least 3,124 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

