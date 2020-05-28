Beshear Announces More Openings; 1,183 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in NKY

Kentucky Kingdom amusement park, public pools, and state parks received reopening dates during Governor Andy Beshear's daily update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

Kentucky Kingdom, the Louisville amusement park, will reopen on June 29 with "extensive precautions" to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Based on talks we’ve had over the last several days, we can announce that Kentucky Kingdom will be able to open the week of June 29,” said Beshear. “We appreciate the operators of the park for working on the reopening plan.”

Beshear also said that he is hopeful that a limited number of public pools will open the week of June 29, also with extensive precautions. Some local communities, like Covington and Florence, already announced that their summer pool season is canceled due to the coronavirus.

“That does not mean that a city will or will not open pools. There is a huge hit on budgets, and even states that have allowed it cities have not done it,” said Beshear. “I ask you to trust in your local leaders on how they choose to do that.”

Four state park lodges are set to reopen on June 8 after they were designated to provide temporary housing for low acuity COVID-19 patients.

The four parks are:

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park;

Lake Barkley State Resort Park;

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park; and

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park.

“Thanks to where we are, we are now going to be able to add every state park to our reopening,” said Beshear.

As the state continues to see a decline in cases, officials have determined that state park lodging is no longer necessary for future COVID-19 response efforts.

The governor also announced 113 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 9,184 since the pandemic began.

“We don’t want 113 new people to have this virus, but in a day where we are testing so many, this number continues to show a decrease that we should all be very grateful for, but very committed to making sure that it continues,” said Beshear. “At one point, we expected by May 4 we’d have 16,000 new cases in a week. You prevented that. That’s what you did.”

Nine additional deaths were reported bringing the state's total to 409.

“We have to recognize the toll that this virus has taken and the toll that it’s going to take until we get to that vaccine,” said Beshear. “We have to honor these families by committing to reduce the loss going forward.”

To recognize the people lost in Kentucky and beyond Beshear asked the Rev. C.B. Akins Sr. of First Baptist Church Bracktown in Lexington to lead Kentuckians in a prayer.

“I pray God that you strip us of the false assurance that grows from pride in our powers and ignorance of our ignorance,” said Rev. Akins. “After you strip us, then bathe us in compassion so our shared pain will generate a powerful passion that will reach a divine purpose. As dark as this day may be, I am assured that you did not bring us this far to leave us now. We cling to an infinite hope. You have not given us the spirit of fear, but a power of love.”

At least 3,181 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

In Northern Kentucky, nineteen additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday. The Northern Kentucky Health Department now counts 1,183 confirmed cases in the four-county region since the pandemic began. Sixty-five people have died. 592 people have fully recovered.

