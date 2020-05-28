Boone County Announces Expansion of Opening of Public Facilities

The Boone County Administration Building along with the animal shelter and the public works and parks departments will open for face-to-face interactions on Monday, a news release said.

At the directive of Judge/Executive Gary W. Moore and County Administrator Jeff Earlywine, a Transition Taskforce was created to prepare all county facilities and departments for safe face-to-face public interactions during the COVID-19 pandemic. All visitors to County facilities should expect to see appropriate safety measures in place.

The following offices and departments will open to face to face interactions: Boone County Clerk, Boone County PVA, Building Inspection, Planning and Zoning, Parks Department, Public Works, Assisted Housing, Finance Office, Occupational Licensing, and the Animal Shelter. All other offices remain open to serve the public and are available by telephone, email, and drop box services.

In order to provide a safe environment for the public and staff members during the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitors are asked to observe the following: Do not enter the County Administration Building if you are feeling sick and observe social distancing at all times during your visit. Visitors are also encouraged to wear a facial mask when visiting any county facilities and during face to face interactions with county staff.

-Staff report