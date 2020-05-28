Kenton Library to Kick Off Summer Reading Series

The Kenton County Public Library kicks off its summer reading celebration with a Facebook Live event on Saturday, June 6.

The program has a theme this year of "Imagine Your Story" and runs June 1 through August 31.

Book logs and raffle tickets can be picked up at the library's drive-thru starting June 1. They can be picked up in the buildings when they open on June 8. Visit kentonlibrary.org/src for information on how to participate online.

Children who read or listen to five books or 2.5 hours will win a book prize, and after ten books or five hours of reading, participants can return the log to receive an Imagine Your Story t-shirt or a drawstring bag (while supplies last) and a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three grand prizes – a fun and games basket, an art basket, or a tech basket.

Teens who read or listen to any book or magazine or attend any program can enter online or at any of the three branches, once they open. One winner per branch will be drawn for weekly prizes.

Adults who read or listen to any book or magazine or attend a book related program can enter to win prizes online or at any of the three branches, once they open. Prizes are awarded bi-weekly.

The Summer Reading Celebration will kick off on Saturday, June 6, but will be a lot different than in years past. It will all be online and you can watch on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ KentonCountyPublicLibrary/ . It starts at 1 p.m. It will include:

Live musical welcome with Joel the Singing Librarian and Ms. Amy!

Comedy juggling, ventriloquism with a splash of magic staring Mike Hemmelgarn

How to Draw with local artist/book illustrator Becca Stadtlander

Wizard Science demo with Ms. Jenny.

Fairy Tale Recipe demo with your local librarian

Lego build and break Challenge: Who do you think will win?

Sing off by Joel the Singing Librarian and Ms. Amy

Take a Break Tuesday is set for every Tuesday in June, July, and August on the Kenton County Public Library Facebook page. The library will give away a gift card to a local coffee house or bakery every week. There will be surprise Facebook giveaways throughout the summer as well.

Adult-sized Summer Reading t-shirts for the second year. The shirts will cost $10 each and the proceeds will benefit the Kenton County Public Library Foundation, which supports summer reading.

-Staff report