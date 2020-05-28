Newport Catholic Class of 2020 Earns $5.3 Million in Scholarships

Seniors graduating from Newport Central Catholic High School this year earned roughly $5.3 million in college scholarships, the school announced on Thursday.

96 percent of the class's 83 graduates plan to go to college, including fourteen headed to Thomas More University.

One student plans to join the military.

the graduates, 48 successfully completed at least one advanced placement/dual credit course during high school (202 Dual Credit courses for a total of 608 college credits).

In addition, 44 successfully completed at least one Advanced Placement/Dual Credit course during their senior year.

Six students achieved a score of 30 or higher on the ACT.

Forty-nine earned academic honor awards during their senior year. To date, twelve graduates plan to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

-Staff report