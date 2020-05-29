Beechwood Superintendent, Ft. Thomas Attorney Receive Governor Appointments

Two Northern Kentucky men were appointed to state committees by Governor Andy Beshear.

Paul Whalen, a Fort Thomas attorney with the U.S. Department of Energy, was named to the Administrative Law Judges in the Department of Workers' Claims. He will serve in that role through July 14, 2024.

Beechwood Independent Schools Superintendent Mike Stacy was appointed to the Standards and Assessments Process Review Committee. He will represent superintendents and parents of public school students.

Dr. Stacy, of Fort Mitchell, will serve through May 27, 2024

-Staff report