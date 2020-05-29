Boone Grads to Take Victory Lap at Kentucky Speedway

Graduates of the four Boone County Schools' high schools will be celebrated with a "victory lap" around Kentucky Speedway.

The school district announced that on June 13 and 14, the graduating seniors of Boone County, Ryle, Conner, and Cooper high schools will be led on three laps around the Sparta track. Speedway personnel will lead the students.

A photo opportunity and diploma presentation will take place at the start and finish line.

One car per senior, with family members, will be permitted to participate in the event. No spectators will be permitted, the school district said in a news release.

The district said that specific times for each school will be announced by those individual schools.

