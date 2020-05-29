Covington Agency Awarded Recognition for Work with LGBTQ Youth

CHNK Behavorial Health was awarded a Seal of Recognition through the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's All Children-All Families initiative.

It is the fifth straight year that CHNK received the recognition. In 2016, the Covington-based organization was the first in Kentucky to earn the seal which recognizes cultural competency regarding youth and families that identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer.

For the past two years, has achieved "Innovative Inclusion" status, recognized by the organization as a top tier of recognition indicating that CHNK is fully LGBTQ welcoming and affirming.



"I am thrilled that CHNK Behavioral Health has once again achieved innovator status in recognition of the safe treatment environment that our healthcare organization provides to all who come to us for care," said CHNK Chief Executive Officer Rick Wurth, in a news release. "Our team understands the special focus that LGBTQ clients and families need, relative to increased adverse environments they often encounter."

-Staff report