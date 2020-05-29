Florence Woman Wins $100,000 in Lottery - for Second Time this Year

A Florence woman won $100,000 in a Kentucky lottery scratch-off game for the second time this year.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed a $100,000 prize "earlier this year", the Kentucky Lottery said in a news release. She played the Break Fort Knox game with that win.

Last week, the same woman won an additional $100,000 while playing the Gold Rush game.

The tickets were purchased from a vending machine at the Speedway store on U.S. 42 in Florence.

“I like the thirty-dollar tickets,” she said in the news release.

“I just started crying,” she told lottery officials after the second win. “I couldn’t believe it, that God had blessed me with a second $100,000.”

After taxes, the Florence resident received a check for $71,000.

She told lottery officials that she was able to buy a new car with her earlier winnings and was now looking to buy a condo with the more recent winnings.

Speedway will receive a bonus of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

-Staff report