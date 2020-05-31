Boone Fiscal Court to Meet in Public Next Week

The next meeting of the Boone County Fiscal Court will take place in public at the county administration building in Burlington, Judge/Executive Gary Moore said last week.

The county building reopens to the public, with restrictions, on Monday. The next fiscal court meeting is June 9.

Moore said that they will take precautions, such as spacing chairs apart, and possibly wearing masks, but he stated that they will do what they can to accommodate an audience. This will be the first meeting to include members of the public since mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 began in March.

Meetings have been broadcast online since.

The meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 9 was originally planned to take place in the morning but will instead happen at 6:30 p.m.

At last week's virtual meeting, commissioners listened to the first reading of the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.

Judge Moore said that fiscal year 2019 ended on a stronger note than anticipated, and that the county has earmarked $4 million of reserves to be set aside for unforseen surprises, such as if the revenues are down, especially more than expected.

The following people were appointed or reappointed to county boards:

1)Richard Gaston MD and Jason Burcham DVM, reappointed to the Northern Kentucky District Board of Health,

2)Robert F. Greene reappointed and Clay Lampl appointed to the Boone Conservancy Board,

3)Brett Riggins reappointed to the Belleview/McVille Fire Protection District Board of Trustees,

4)Greg Ammon reappointed to the Burlington Fire District District Board of Trustees,

5)Ian Addington reappointed to the Florence Fire District Board of Trustees,

6)James Horton reappointed to the Petersburg Fire District Board of Trustees, and

7)Greg Palmer reappointed to the Verona Fire District Board of Trustees.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor