Covington, Newport Enact Curfews

The cities of Covington and Newport have enacted curfews for Sunday night into Monday morning as civil unrest grips cities around the country, including Cincinnati, related to the killing of African-Americans by police.

A protest outside Covington Police headquarters at 20th Street and Madison Avenue was mostly uneventful when compared to some of rioting and looting that has taken place elsewhere. Cincinnati has seen consecutive days of protests and some damage inflicted on property.

Louisville has also seen demonstrations turn violent.

Newport issued its curfew late Sunday afternoon, mandating that people stay inside from 9 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday, with exceptions for health care workers, pharmacies, and people on their way to or from work. There was no end-date for the curfew noted.

Covington's order came later in the evening and is in effect for Sunday into Monday and Monday night into Tuesday. Covington's curfew hours are from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for both days.

Citing the need to protect residents and the city, Mayor Joe Meyer signed an executive order late this evening establishing the curfew.

“Given that the neighboring cities of Cincinnati and Newport have taken similar actions, and given that we’ve seen people from outside the city descend upon Covington this late afternoon, we thought it prudent to act,” Meyer said.

The curfew gives police “enhanced enforcement authority and security resources to protect the lives and property of those who live, work, and do business in Covington,” the order states.

Meyer said the curfew is intended not to silence protests but to keep them from turning destructive.

The curfew does not apply to City of Covington officials, members of public safety agencies, emergency personnel, health-care professionals, essential workers, people experiencing homelessness, and local government officials engaged in their lawful duties, an announcement said.

It expires at 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning and is citywide.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: A protest outside Covington Police headquarters on Sunday (Brian Frey/RCN)