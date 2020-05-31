Covington Schools Honor Retirees, Weigh Options for Next School Year

The Covington Board of Education honored its staff and faculty members who are retiring this year.

Food service employee Carol Russell, Kelly Ballinger (27 years in education), Karen Lower (assistant principal at Sixth District School), Linda Boggs (inservice assistant at Glenn O. Swing School), Michelle Bertke (director of exceptional children), Margo Willman (administrative assistant at Holmes High School), Paula Roll (27 years in education), Major Paul Wilson (MJROTC instructor), and Wendy Kertzenberg (28 years in education) were all celebrated.

Superintendent Garrison and the board sent congratulations to all the retirees since the meeting was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the district starts to look forward to next school year, Director Suzanne Thompson presented three options for the district's ongoing partnership with the Carnegie.

The first is to have non-traditional instruction (NTI) all year long, which is what students and families engaged in during the pandemic. The second option is for NTI to take place for half the academic year. And the third is for traditional school to take place all year.

Option one would cost $61,000 while option two is $98,000, and option three is $130,000.

Most of the board members favored the third option, largely because they would like school to go back to normal.

Superintendent Alvin Garrison asked Board Attorney Mary Ann Stewart to draw up a contract with the Carnegie verbiage that does not limit the district to any one of the three options because the district doesn't know what they will require.

The board approved the budget, and approved the carryover which is utilized every year to help balance the next year's budget.

The board adopted a resolution to authorize the Covington Independent School District Finance Corporation to issue revenue bonds.

Kieli Ferguson, principal of Ninth District gave a detailed report on the plan to turn around the school. The board officially approved the plan.

