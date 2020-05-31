NKY Pride Turns to Virtual Celebration this Year; Community Center to Open

Northern Kentucky Pride is going virtual this year.

The annual celebration of LGBTQ life in the region is dubbed NKY Virtual Pride this year. It is presented by the City of Covington and will mark the opening of the NKY Pride Center, which will provide community-based services and programs for LGBTQ residents. It will be located at 230 West Pike Street in Covington.

“Although this year’s NKY Pride will look a little different from years past, we’re proud to offer a mix of inclusive programming designed to inspire, educate, and entertain Northern Kentuckians from the comfort of their own home,” said Bonnie Meyer, co-chair of NKY Pride.

The virtual event is scheduled for Sunday, June 7 and will include a Northern Kentucky Fairness panel featuring local city leaders who have worked to pass fairness ordinances, a special performance by Taryn & Linda, a live drag show, and a virtual dance party.

For a full listing and schedule of events, visit nkypridecenter.org.

The NKY Porch Pride contest encourages residents to decorate their porch, patio, or window in festive pride colors and then post images to social media using the hashtags #NKYVirtualPride and #NKYPrideCenter.

Ten random posts will be selected to receive free Pride swag.

