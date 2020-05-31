Photos: Protest Outside Covington Police Headquarters

The nationwide protests against the killing of African-Americans by police arrived in Covington on Sunday as dozens rallied outside police headquarters at 20th Street and Madison Avenue.

Covington and Erlanger Police officers gathered at the scene of the protest, which was uneventful compared to more violent ones in other parts of the country, including in Louisville.

In Cincinnati, days of protests have led to arrests and destruction of some businesses.

Cincinnati, Covington, and Newport enacted curfews on Sunday to limit the number of people out after dark.

RCN photographer Brian Frey produced these photos.