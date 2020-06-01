Bridgeview Box Park at Newport on the Levee Sees First Crowds Over Weekend

Some of the new tenants of the Bridgeview Box Park at Newport on the Levee celebrated with soft openings over the weekend, attracting their first crowds.

The project was announced in early May as an open-air box park featuring six local restaurants and retailers near Newport Aquarium, where Mitchell's Fish Market previously stood.

The box park entrepreneurs will be rolling out over the next week and the restaurants will continue to expand their menus over the next month, according to a news release.

A more detailed opening plan is expected soon.

As reported by The River City News in May:

Bridgeview Box Park will feature a turf plaza with festival lighting overhead, outdoor seating, programmable space for entertainment, four shipping-like container boxes, an octagon-shaped box, and a food truck.

An Entertainment Destination License allows guests to stroll through the park with adult beverages purchased at the Levee as they enjoy views of the river and skyline, listen to live music, and watch fireworks.

A large “Bridgeview” art mural visible from the Ohio River will soon rise above the park to highlight the new landmark.

Some of the businesses that will open at Bridgeview, as described in the announcement, include:

Kon-Tiki on the Levee is a laid-back tiki bar serving exotic tiki drinks in a comfortable and eclectic setting, perfect for escaping fast-paced city life and soaking up the views of the riverfront and the Queen City. The View at Shires’ Garden, a food truck version of the restaurant located at City Club Apartments CBD, will offer picnic-style grilled and smoked meats, sandwiches and sides, as well as handmade empanadas and other snacks. The Little Spoon Bakery and Café, a bakery by Courtney Augsback specializing in custom sugar cookies and baked goods, will be located in the “Octagon” adjacent to the Newport Aquarium. Little Spoon will also serve Carabello coffee and a full-range of espresso drinks and beverages. Bon Mi Street is an Asian street food eatery that is described as refreshing, artsy and creative with a unique spin on the traditional banh mi sandwich and refreshing milk tea with a variety of toppings. Leaf & Limb is a vibrant boutique featuring a wide variety of indoor plants and curated goods from local and worldwide artisans.

