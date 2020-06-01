COVID-19 Cases Top 10,000 Statewide, Two More Deaths Reported in NKY

345 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Kentucky on Monday, Governor Andy Beshear said in producing the numbers from Sunday and Monday.

“We continue our efforts to expand testing, ramp up contact tracing and urge the public to practice social distancing and wear cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19," reported Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner for Public Health.

The total number of reported deaths attributed to coronavirus stands at 439 statewide.

10,046 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kentucky since the pandemic began.

At least 3,232 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported eleven additional cases in the four-county region, bringing the total to 1,268 here.

There have been 581 cases in Kenton County, 177 cases in Campbell County, 466 cases in Boone County and 44 cases in Grant County.

Two more local deaths were reported, bringing the region's total to 67.

671 people have fully recovered from the virus in Northern Kentucky.

-Staff report