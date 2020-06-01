Menefee Named Girls Basketball Coach in Newport

Beau Menefee was named head coach of the girls basketball team at Newport High School.

He comes to Newport after serving in the same role at Aiken High School in Cincinnati. He previously was head coach at Campbell County where he won more than 100 games, and earned a number-one state ranking.

Under Menefee, the Camerls won a regional title and competed at the Kentucky Sweet 16 state tournament.

"We are very excited about Coach Menefee joining the wildcat family," said Newport Athletic Director Alan Haire. "His energy, work ethic, and enthusiasm for the game is what set him apart from everyone else. We have many talented young ladies at Newport High School and we cannot wait to see where Coach Menefee takes this program."

Menefee will also teach English and speech communication.

Menfee's Newport roots include the Newport Baptist Church, which he attends with his wife, Margo, a native of the city. Both of his parents, Frank and Joyce Menefee, are Newport graduates, and his grandfather Frank B. Menefee was a Wiedemann Beer salesman who called on Newport bars in the years after returning from World War II with two Purple Hearts.

"I grew up doing things in Newport my whole life," said Menefee, a graduate of Highlands High School in neighboring Fort Thomas. "Eating at Dixie Chili, watching the fireworks on the riverfront, going to Sis's for breakfast, playing in basketball leagues at Arnold's gym. And I know there is a great basketball tradition in Newport. My dad still talks about all the great Newport basketball teams from the 50's and 60's."

Menefee describes his style of play as "suffocating defensive pressure, all out effort all day long."

"I like to play up tempo but will grind it out on both ends if dictated by our personnel," Menefee said. "We will practice with passion and out work everyone. There will be no favoritism or nepotism. We will play for one another and come together as a unit."

While at Highlands, Menefee captained the basketball team his senior year before heading to Northern Kentucky University, where he received two bachelor's degrees. He also holds a master's degree from Thomas More University.

In addition to serving five years leading the girls basketball team at Campbell County, Menefee also coached junior varsity and freshman boys at Highlands, freshman boys at Campbell County and varsity boys at Bellevue High School.

Menefee's career highlights from Campbell County include:

Most wins (110) over a five year period in Campbell County girls basketball history

Compiled a record of 110- 53 at Campbell County

2015-16 Regional Championship

Most wins in a season in team history twice (25), 2015-16 (29), 2017-18

First #1 State Ranking in school history, 2017-18

First Conference Championship in school history, 2017-18

Kentucky Coach of the Year 2018, Greater Cincinnati Basketball HOF

KABC 10th Region Coach of the Year, 2016

2018NKYGBCA Division I Coach of the Year, 2016

