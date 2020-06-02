COVID-19 in NKY: Eight New Cases

Eight additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Northern Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the region's total to 1,276 since the pandemic began.

Sixty-seven people have died in the four-county region since the beginning of this coronavirus pandemic.

686 people have fully recovered from the virus here.

Governor Andy Beshear said Tuesday that there were 155 new cases confirmed statewide, bringing Kentucky's total to 10,185. Three more deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 155.

At least 3,275 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, the governor said.

Beshear also talked about a recent decision from the U.S. Supreme Court confirming actions on mass gatherings.protect public health are consistent with the U.S. Constitution.

In four federal court cases, plaintiffs – including Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron – argued that Kentucky’s executive order on mass gatherings, which prohibited people from congregating in groups, was unconstitutional. Gov. Beshear and officials with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services insisted that the restrictions were both legal and necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Late Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an order agreeing with Beshear and confirming that the order limiting mass gatherings did not violate the Constitution.

In an opinion rejecting a church’s challenge to California’s order against mass gatherings, Chief Justice John Roberts said state officials have broad latitude to protect public health and admonished federal courts not to “second-guess” states’ temporary emergency measures.

“Where those broad limits are not exceeded, they should not be subject to second-guessing by an ‘unelected federal judiciary,’ which lacks the background, competence, and expertise to assess public health and is not accountable to the people,” Roberts wrote in his opinion.

The Governor’s Office of General Counsel is making the various federal courts aware of the Supreme Court’s decisive opinion, which should resolve all current cases challenging the governor’s orders, a news release said.

-Staff report