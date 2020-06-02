Newport Rescinds Curfew for Adults; Covington's Order Expires

The City of Newport rescinded its curfew order that was issued on Sunday.

However, the city noted that the curfew is still in effect for people under the age of 18 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The City of Covington's curfew order, also issued Sunday, was set to expire Tuesday morning and a city spokesperson told The River City News that there are no plans at this time to reissue a curfew order.

The City of Cincinnati announced the continuance of its curfew through Wednesday morning.

The curfew orders are related to civil unrest and protests over the killing of African-Americans by police.

Neither Covington nor Newport saw any violence, rioting, or looting.

-Staff report