SD1 Launches Newly Enhanced Website

Sanitation District No. 1 has launched a new enhanced website to improve the online experience for its customers and others.

The site, which remains at http://SD1.org, was built on a CivicPlus platform, improving functionality, navigation and aesthetics for those seeking to conduct business with or find information about SD1.

Some of the highlights of the new site include:

A mobile optimized design that ensures customers can easily navigate and interact with content from any desktop computer, smartphone or tablet, anytime and anywhere.



The highest data security standards backed by a team of cybersecurity experts. CivicPlus offers 99.7% up-time in a tier II data center that is fully redundant, the support of multiple network providers, burst band-width, disaster recovery via geographically diverse data centers and defined RTO and RPO, and live 24/7/365 emergency support.



An Alert Center that allows customers to be notified with time-sensitive information and instructions using multiple channels, including the website, social media and email.



Customizable profiles citizens can create to personalize their experience on the site, including signing up to receive notifications when news stories, Board agendas, etc., are posted.

-Staff report