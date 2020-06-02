SD1 Launches Newly Enhanced Website
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 19:22 RCN Newsdesk
Sanitation District No. 1 has launched a new enhanced website to improve the online experience for its customers and others.
The site, which remains at http://SD1.org, was built on a CivicPlus platform, improving functionality, navigation and aesthetics for those seeking to conduct business with or find information about SD1.
Some of the highlights of the new site include:
- A mobile optimized design that ensures customers can easily navigate and interact with content from any desktop computer, smartphone or tablet, anytime and anywhere.
- The highest data security standards backed by a team of cybersecurity experts. CivicPlus offers 99.7% up-time in a tier II data center that is fully redundant, the support of multiple network providers, burst band-width, disaster recovery via geographically diverse data centers and defined RTO and RPO, and live 24/7/365 emergency support.
- An Alert Center that allows customers to be notified with time-sensitive information and instructions using multiple channels, including the website, social media and email.
- Customizable profiles citizens can create to personalize their experience on the site, including signing up to receive notifications when news stories, Board agendas, etc., are posted.
-Staff report