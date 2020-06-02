Two Confirmed Dead After Car Crashes Into Licking River

Two people were confirmed dead after a vehicle crashed into the Licking River on Tuesday afternoon.

Kenton County Emergency Management Director Steve Hensley confirmed the two deaths in a text message to RCN.

Covington Police Assistant Chief Brian Valenti told The River City News that the car was headed east on Riverside Drive along the Ohio River and went off the side of the ledge near the Licking River at Shelby Street, tearing through the protective fence and landing in the water.

About five hours later, the vehicle was pulled from the water by a wrecker called to the scene after the submerged car was located by divers with Boone County Water Rescue.

Details on what caused the crash were not immediately available.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher