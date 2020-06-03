Four Dixie Heights Students Score Perfectly on ACT
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 14:40 RCN Newsdesk
Four students from Dixie Heights High School scored a perfect 36 on their ACT in the past yea, Kenton County Schools announced Wednesday.
Matthew Kane, a senior, achieved the feat in May of 2019.
Senior Meghan Brockman earned her perfect ACT in September 2019.
Tyler Schowalter, a senior, earned a perfect score in December 2019.
Becca Smith, a junior, achieved a perfect score in March 2020.
According to the ACT 2018 National Profile Report, less than 2 percent of students who took the ACT earned a perfect score.
-Staff report
Photo: Dixie Heights High School (RCN file)