Kramer Honored with Covington Latin Alumni Award

Attorney David Kramer received the 2020 Covington Latin School "Disciplinam Award".

The honor is bestowed upon an alumnus or alumna that reflects the school's motto of “Bonitatem et disciplinam et scientiam doce me (Teach me goodness, discipline, and knowledge)."

Kramer is a partner at DBL Law and graduated from Covington Latin in 1976. He served on the school's board of education from 1994 to 2004, including a two-year stint as chair from 1998 to 2000. He is currently serving on the school's Alumni Association board of directors, which he also served from 1989 to 1992 before rejoining last year.

Volunteer activities include planning and fundraising for the academic advancement fund, organizing and running the alumni golf outing, and serving on an advisory committee for management of Covington Latin's endowment.

Kramer joined DBL Law in 1986 and became a partner in 1994. He chairs the firm's civil litigation practice group.

-Staff report