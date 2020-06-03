For Second Straight Day, New NKY COVID-19 Cases in Single Digits

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Northern Kentucky on Wednesday, the second consecutive day in which the number of new coronavirus cases in the region was at single digits.

On Tuesday, the number of new cases was eight.

Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were also reported and included a Boone County resident in their 80s and a Kenton County resident in their 90s.

The four-county region has seen 1,285 total cases since the pandemic began. 720 people have recovered.

Statewide, 265 additional newly confirmed cases were reported by Governor Andy Beshear. Eight more deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 450. On Wednesday, the governor confirmed the death of a 9-month old child who had tested positive for the virus.

“Today we’ve got to announce that we have on our list of deaths a 9-month-old child from Hopkins County,” Beshear said. “We grieve for everybody we have lost from COVID-19. This is a reminder of how deadly this virus can be, how precious all of our lives are.

“As a father of two kids, one of which I was scared at birth might not make it, I want this family to know – and it’s a family I have never met even in my dad’s hometown county – that we, regardless of what will ultimately be listed as the cause of death, we are grieving for you, we care about you, and I cannot imagine how you are feeling right now.”

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health, said the child’s death initially was ruled to be a case of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS. He said a later COVID-19-positive test requires the death to be included in the reporting. Dr. Stack said the death of such a young person to coronavirus was rare yet devastating.

“I would encourage parents to not worry overly, but that you should be concerned because for the individual, for the families, they suffer the illness or loss of child,” Dr. Stack said. “For them it is real. It doesn’t make a difference if it is rare. For them it was 100% occurrence. They lost their loved young one. So it’s important we are all careful with this disease.”

Across Kentucky, there have been 10,410 positive cases of COVID-19.

“I don’t think this 265 is cause for alarm, though it is at least a reminder just like what we’ve talked about today that this virus is still out there and spreading,” the governor said.

At least 3,283 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report

Photo: The Licking River flows into the Ohio River as seen from Newport (RCN file)