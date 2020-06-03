Two New Levee Additions to Open at Bridgeview Box Park

Two parts of the recently announced Bridgeview Box Park at Newport on the Levee are set to open in the coming days.

Kon-Tiki on the Levee will open on Thursday at 4 p.m., Ignite Entertainment said in a news release. The opening is weather-dependant.

The concept is inspired by the Sheraton-Gibson Hotel's Cincinnati venture of the 1960s, the Kon-Tiki, by Steve Crane. The tiki bar will serve tropical drinks from a boxcar.

The Bridgeview project was announced in early May as an open-air box park featuring six local restaurants and retailers near Newport Aquarium, where Mitchell's Fish Market previously stood.

In the original announcement, an enterprise noted as the View at Shires' Garden was listed, but that has since been changed to Che on Wheels, which will open soon, Ignite Entertainment said.

Che will serve handmade empanadas and other snacks.

Kon-Tiki will open on Thursdays and Fridays at 4 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at noon. Che on Wheels will be open Thursday through Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

The hours are expected to extend to seven days a week in late June.

-Staff report