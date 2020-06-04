Beshear Says Davis Statue Has No Place at Capitol; 13 New COVID-19 Cases in NKY

During his regular public briefing about the coronavirus in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear said that the statue of Jefferson Davis inside the state Capitol rotunda has no place there.

Beshear was responding to a reporter's question.

“I believe the statue of Jefferson Davis is a symbol that divides us. Even if there are those who think it’s a part of history, there should be a better place to put it in historical context,” Beshear said. “I don’t think it should be in the Capitol Rotunda.”

Davis, a Kentucky native, was president of the Confederate States of America during the American Civil War.

Controversy surrounding Confederate symbols and statues have returned to public debate amid the recent protests over the killings of African-Americans by police officers.

Meanwhile, Beshear confirmed an additional 295 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state along with eight new deaths.

The state has seen 10,705 total cases since the pandemic began and 458 deaths.

3,303 people in Kentucky have fully recovered.

In Northern Kentucky, thirteen new positive cases were reported by the health department.

That brings the four-county region's total to 1,298. 69 people have died here.

The Kentucky Speedway is expected to resume racing, without spectators, it was also announced on Thursday.

Races have been on hold at the Kentucky Speedway due to COVID-19, but they will return for the annual July weekend, which includes the 10th anniversary of the NASCAR Cup Series, Quaker State 400. The full schedule is:

Thursday, July 9 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kentucky 300

Friday, July 10 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300

Saturday, July 11 – NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 (Sponsored by Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highway Safety to encourage seatbelt usage, especially in trucks)

Sunday, July 12 – NASCAR Cup Series, Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

All four races will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1

These dates do not currently correspond with the dates on the Kentucky Speedway, NASCAR and Fox Sports websites. An announcement of date changes due to coronavirus is expected soon from NASCAR, a news release from the governor's office stated.

-Staff report