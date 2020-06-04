One Dead in Florence Shooting

This story has been updated to include the identity of the shooting victim.

One person is dead after a shooting in Florence on Thursday morning.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies arrived to the scene at Dixie Highway and Frank Duke Boulevard just after 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

A man was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Omar A. Gonzalez, 35, of Elsmere, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision was also reported at the scene and is being investigated as part of the shooting death.

The sheriff's office said that the shooter has been identified and is being interviewed.

Dixie and Frank Duke were closed for hours after the shooting but have since reopened.

-Staff report