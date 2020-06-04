Victims in Licking River Crash Identified

Covington Police on Thursday identified the two people killed when a car in which they were traveling left Riverside Drive, crashed into a fence, and landed in the Licking River.

The crash happened at around noon on Tuesday and five hours later the car was pulled from the depths of the river.

The victims were identified as Timothy Jewell and Blair Couch, both 36 and from Union Township, Ohio.

Police are not sure what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and don't yet know why the pair was in Covington.

Police said that based on surveillance video from a Riverside Drive home, they don't believe anyone else was in the car.

