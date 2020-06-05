Elsmere Man Charged with 45 Counts of Child Pornography Possession

An Elsmere man was arrested Friday and charged with 45 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Preston Ritter, Jr., 34, was taken into custody on the 1600 block of Garvey Avenue. Ritter was a candidate for Elsmere mayor in 2018, but lost to incumbent Marty Lenhof.

The Kenton County Police Department stated that it began an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation on May 11 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Ritter faces one to five years in prison on each count if convicted.

He is currently being held at the Kenton County Detention Center on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Kenton District Court on Monday morning.

No further details were released.

-Staff report

Photo via Kenton Co. Detention Center