Photos: March for Racial Justice in Fort Mitchell

Hundreds of people participated in a rally and march in support of racial justice and Black Lives Matter in Fort Mitchell on Saturday afternoon.

The event started at the Ft. Mitchell city building on Dixie Highway before the march through the city began.

Across the country, protests have gripped cities - and now suburbs - following more recent deaths of African-Americans at the hands of police.

The Ft. Mitchell event was peaceful, though in nearby Crestview Hills, the Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Department closed the Crestview Hills Town Center following what it referred to as online threats.

Another march in Northern Kentucky is scheduled for Sunday afternoon along Dixie Highway.

A rally last weekend took place in front of the Covington Police Department's headquarters.

RCN photographer Brian produced these photos.

Additional photos are provided by Beechwood High School senior Andrew Bauer, where noted.

-Staff report

The following three photos were submitted by Andrew Bauer: