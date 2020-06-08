Erlanger Debates Upcoming Budget in Hybrid In-Person/Virtual Meeting

Erlanger city council met last week in a hybrid in-person and virtual session, with some members present at the city building and some joining via video connection.

The set-up made hearing difficult.

"You could've sold me the Brooklyn Bridge, and I wouldn't know, the way the sound comes in," Councilman Don Niceley said. "Did we buy the bridge yet?"

Though Niceley was joking, Mayor Jessica Fette noted that the city needs to update its sound system, which is not in the proposed budget.

Councilwoman Rebecca Reckers, who serves on the finance committee with Councilwoman Corinne Pitts, noted a budget recommendation of reducing the parks allocation from $375,000 to $250,000, with a contingency fund of $100,000 through the end of January. Reckers said that due to COVID-19, budget information from the state won't be in fully until July, and with that uncertainty it would be prudent to make a conservative budget.

Councilwoman Vicki Kyle agreed, saying that residents have told her that they don't want to spend a lot of money on parks right now.

Councilwoman Payyt Suedkamp also agreed, arguing that seven staff members were recently let go.

"I remember when as a city we didn't have two nickels to rub together," she said. "Now I am proud to say that we have $14 million in reserves. In my opinion, those people should never have been let go."

Council listened to the first reading of the proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget, with four amendments: that capital expenditures have line its; that both the legacy and demolition programs be fully funded; that the parks allocation be reduced to $250,000; and that roving cameras for the parks be included at a cost of $38,500.

Councilman Gary Meyer requested that they table the amended outdoor seating ordinance, which council voted to do, and then he asked to have the amended nuisance ordinance read for the first time, which allows more than one RV and boat on a resident's property.

Councilwoman Renee Skidmore reported on a new campaign from the Kenton County Alliance. Called 'Too Smart to Start Using Drugs', the Alliance is going to start collecting the best and most creative sidewalk chalk art around the community so that they can put the art on display as inspiration for Kenton County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention.

The best submissions will be showcased on the TANK buses around Northern Kentucky, as well as featured on social media and on banners around Kenton County. Top students will be awarded tee shirts and a gift certificate.

Leaders say that if there is no slab of concrete available for a chalk drawing, students can draw on a piece of paper and submit it. If students can't get chalk, the alliance will provide it for them. Submissions will be accepted from June 6 through July 7, and have to have the student's name, age and email or telephone number on the submission. The person to contact is Diana O'Toole at [email protected].

Mayor Fette also showed off a new mural in the city building (pictured above).

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor