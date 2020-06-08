Three New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in NKY on Monday

The Northern Kentucky Health Department confirmed only three new cases of COVID-19 in the four-county region on Monday.

That brings the region's total number of confirmed cases to 1,340 since the pandemic began. Sixty-nine people have died here.

866 people have recovered in Northern Kentucky, the health department said.

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed 70 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and 120 on Monday, and one additional death.

-Staff report