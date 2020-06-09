9 Students from Boone Schools Earn Associate's Degrees

Nine students from Boone County Schools earned their high school diplomas and an associate's degree this year.

The students from Conner, Cooper, and Boone County high schools, who graduated from those schools this year, were also among this year's Gateway Community & Technical College graduates.

Those students are Savannah Cole, Conner High School; Spencer Grome, Cooper High School; Kathryn Justice, Cooper High School; Caitlin Morris, Boone County High School; Courtney Payne, Conner High School; Shelby Reinert, Cooper High School; Bettie Tippett, Boone County High School; Anissa Wagenlander, Cooper High School; and Regan Warford, Conner High School.

Gateway offers the opportunity to earn college credit while in high school through early college opportunities.

-Staff report

Photo: Spencer Grome and Kathryn Justice of Cooper High School (provided)