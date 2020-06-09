Edgewood Prepares for Public Meeting to Discuss Subdivision Plans

Edgewood city council returned its meeting to the city building last week, though members of the public could only attend virtually. An upcoming meeting will be open to the public to discuss a controversial subdivision plan.

The city building reopened on June 1 with social-distancing markers on the floor. Restrooms and water fountains remain off-limits.

City parks' amenities remain mostly closed.

Council will meet again next week in similar fashion before moving its July 13 meeting to the senior center in Freedom Park so that the public can attend while practicing social-distancing.

City Administrator Brian Dehner asked that only one member of a family attend, if possible.

The meeting is being held open to the public because council will be discussing the planned Grand Garden subdivision, which is being built in Edgewood and Erlanger

Some residents have expressed concerns about the housing density planned for the site, particularly on the Erlanger side.

The development will have a zoning map amendment for consideration at the August 7 meeting of the Kenton County planning commission.

City Attorney Frank Wichmann explained to council what its role would be at the June 15 meeting in listening to residents and to ask questions. The city officials should not indicate how they would vote on the map amendment, he said.

In other business, Hilliard Vance was sworn in as director of public services.

The June 16 concert at Presidents Park is canceled but the June 23 concert featuring the Derek Allen Band is set to go on.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor