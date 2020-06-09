Florence Council Honors Retiring Boone Superintendent

Florence city council presented retiring Boone County Superintendent Randy Poe with a proclamation during its special meeting last week.

Poe started his career at Boone County Schools as a teacher at Boone County High School in 1983. He is set to retire on June 30.

The proclamation lists his achievements as leader of one of the state's largest school districts. Mayor Diane Whalen stated that the city recognizes Dr. Poe's achievements and contributions that he has made to the city and county.

Dr. Poe introduced his successor, Matt Turner, and then talked about the tennis courts at Boone County High School. The two tennis courts belong to the City of Florence, but since they are very close to the high school, they have traditionally been used by the school through an understanding with the city.

Now there is a project to build another tennis court, so that there will be three courts, and the city and the school will continue their memorandum of understanding to share the courts.

It is unknown whether the school will sacrifice some parking spaces to make the third court happen, since it hasn't been designed yet, but with a third court, the school can hold tournaments, which it has not been able to do with only two courts.

In other business, the city council adopted the new budget for the next fiscal year.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor