Ft. Wright Road Work Discussed; Office Complex Loan to Be Refinanced

Phase one of repair work on Amsterdam Road began again last week.

The road between General Drive and Morris Road will be closed to thru-traffic through April of next year.

Repairs will consist of a retaining wall along the south side of the wall, pavement replacement, storm sewer improvements, and sidewalk construction.

Phase two of the project will extend from Morris Road to Redwood Drive, with that work set to begin next April through next October. Those repairs are to include pavement replacement, storm sewer improvements, and sidewalk construction.

There will be detour signs at Amsterdam and Sleepy Hollow roads, and at Amsterdam and Bromley-Crescent Springs Road.

In addition, the intersection of General Drive and Amsterdam road will be closed during phase one, and the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Amsterdam road will be closed during phase two.

In other business, the Wessels Company is looking to refinance a loan that involves the city. In 2003, the city entered into an agreement with the company and PNC Bank to serve as a conduit for $3 million in bonds to construct Wright's Summit office complex. There is a remaining debt of $850,000. Refinancing at this time will change the interest rate from 9 percent to 4 percent.

The city council approved the change and the city will remain the conduit without being liable for the loan.

The payback time will be extended four years through 2028. Councilman Bernie Wessels abstained from the vote.

The city will receive $104,028 in municipal road aid from the state, less than what was expected before the pandemic impacted the economy.

Fire Chief Steve Schewe introduced two new full time paramedics/firefighters to council. Steve Vickers and Ray Embry were present at the meeting. Jeremiah Johnson, the other new full time firefighter/paramedic, was not present, but might be introduced in July.

City Administrator Jill Bailey announced that the bid for resurfacing East Henry Clay, Christine, and Upland was estimated at $204,750, with an alternate of $15,200 to be added in.

Of the four bids, Riegler Blacktop was the lowest at $170,800, with an alternate of $6,460.

The bid for reconstructing Helen Ruth Drive and Ridgemont Avenue was estimated at $459,458, and the lowest of five bids was JPS Construction at $385,527.50.

Council accepted both bids.

Bailey announced that the Civil War Museum would reopen to the public on June 12. She said that the fire department provided the workers with masks and gloves.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor