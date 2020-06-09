Northern Kentucky Attractions Announce Reopening Plans

More parts of the economy and local attractions continue to announce reopening plans.

Newport Aquarium

Newport Aquariun plans to reopen exclusively to annual passholders on June 22 and the general public on June 25.

“Our team has been taking great care of the animals but we’re so excited to get them back their people watching time,” said Newport Aquarium Executive Director Eric Rose. “We’ve spent months thoughtfully preparing to reopen, and although the experience will be different, we’re confident these changes will help with the safety of our employees and guests and still get them what they love most about a visit to the aquarium.”

To ensure appropriate social distancing, daily aquarium capacity will be limited. Passholders and general admission guests will be required to reserve the date and time they wish to visit the aquarium.

Additionally, prior to entering the facilities, employees and visitors must have a touchless temperature screening and wear a mask. As a means to keep each other safe and to help mitigate the spread of the virus, wearing a mask remains critically important. Children under three are not required to wear a mask.

Creation Museum and Ark Encounter

The Creation Museum in Petersburg and Ark Encounter in Williamstown reopened on Monday.

“I’m thrilled we can open our doors once again to visitors. Also today, we can showcase the museum’s new state-of-the-art planetarium," said Ken Ham, CEO of Answers in Genesis, the ministry behind the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter. "It joins the other major museum upgrades we’ve been working so hard to complete over the past two years. With two high-tech laser projectors, tilted dome, and more seating, the Stargazer Planetarium is a highlight of our upgrades and is definitely a must-see for all museum visitors.”

In its reopening plan, AiG also demonstrates that its themed attractions will conduct temperature tests of staff, regularly clean and sanitize its facilities, outfit its employees with masks, and engage in other safety practices.

-Staff report