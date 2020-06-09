Park Hills Adopts Budget, Resolution Against Duke Rate Increase

The City of Park Hills has a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

City council gave its blessing to the budget on Monday night, though Councilwoman Sarah Froelich voted against it, arguing that she did not have enough information. She said that there should be a better system that offers more participation and understanding of the numbers.

She attributed the confusion to not being able to have in-person meetings on the budget. The COVID-19 pandemic forced council meetings to take place virtually via video.

Councilman Kevin Theissen said that the budget was very similar to last year's since there is uncertainty ahead in the coming months. Mayor Kathy Zembrodt said that she held off on offering pay raises in order to be conservative.

The mayor said that changes can be made to the budget as the year progresses.

Council also adopted a resolution objecting to the recent rate increase that Duke Energy had approved by the Kentucky Public Service Commission. Council members' resolution argued that due to the pandemic, people are out of work and facing economic uncertainty.

Zembrodt said that Kenton County mayors recently discussed such resolutions.

The city council also approved a resolution allowing grass to be used as a parking pad.

City Engineer Jay Bayer gave an update on Amsterdam Road, saying that the portion from Montague Road to Trolley Park is still one-way, but that starting June 15, the crews will be reconstructing Amsterdam so there will be some closures.

Residents will still be allowed access.

He and Public Works Director Dan VonHandorf talked about hopefully addressing the deep pot holes at Altavia and Amsterdam, saying they need more help than just filling.

The resolution appointing Todd McMurtry as city attorney was taken off the agenda because McMurtry couldn't attend the meeting. McMurtry is currently seeking the Republican nomination for Congress.

Zembrodt said that meetings will continue to take place virtually until a new meeting room is found to offer enough space for social-distancing.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor