COVID-19: 11 New Cases in NKY; Churches Can Be at 50%

Eleven additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Northern Kentucky Health Department on Wednesday, bringing the four-county region's total to 1,360.

Sixty-nine deaths have happened here.

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed an additional 191 cases statewide, bringing Kentucky's total to 11,883 since the pandemic began.

“Hopefully the Kentucky that we build as we come out of COVID-19 is one where we are more together,” Beshear said. “All of us, as one community, as one Team Kentucky, are ready to take on the challenges of the future, but knowing that if we are more united and more connected, there is so much more that we can get done.”

“At this point, we have seen COVID cases in all but one Kentucky county. Robertson County is the only county that we don’t have a COVID case in,” the governor said. “It means the virus has no geographic boundaries and any place can become a hotspot.”

Seven more deaths were reported bringing the state's total to 484.

At least 3,375 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus including 900 in Northern Kentucky.

Starting Wednesday, places of worship like churches, synagogues, and mosques began hosting congregants at 50 percent capacity.

-Staff report