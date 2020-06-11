5 COVID-19-Related Deaths in NKY, 28 New Cases Confirmed

Five more people from Northern Kentucky died of COVID-19-related causes, the Northern Kentucky Health Department reported on Thursday.

The four-county region's death total now stands at 74 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Three Boone County residents (one in their 70s and two in their 80s) and two Kenton County residents (one in their 60s and one in their 80s) were announced as the latest victims of COVID-19 here.

Governor Andy Beshear also announced that a 75-year old man from Gallatin County was among the nine to have died statewide in Thursday's announcement.

Meanwhile, the Northern Kentucky Health Department confirmed 28 new cases here.

Beshear announced 69 new cases statewide but said that a delay in reporting on Thursday could lead to a higher number in the next report.

“There is a backlog in the federal system that we put our results into and, because of that, a significant number of results that would have come in today are going to come tomorrow,” said Beshear. “So our number today is really low but you should not read anything into that.”

The state's total number of positive cases stands at 11,945 with 493 deaths.

At least 3,379 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, including 928 from Northern Kentucky.

