Taste of Belgium to Open in Crestview Hills

Taste of Belgium, known for its waffles and Belgian-inspired recipes, is opening a new bistro location in Crestview Hills, its first in Northern Kentucky.

The Cincinnati-based restaurant group said that a new location will open at Crestview Hills Town Center in the coming weeks with carry-out and delivery service, and by mid-summer, dine-in service.

Taste of Belgium will operate inside a space that was previously home to Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant (2971 Town Center Blvd.).

“We’ve been asked for a long time to open in Northern Kentucky and this location is perfect for a Taste of Belgium Bistro," said Taste of Belgium Founder Jean-François Flechet in a news release, as reported by WCPO. "This opportunity also fits well into our overall plan while we’re going through similar processes and procedures reopening our existing Bistros.”

The new location is hiring and is holding open interviews on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. Interested potential employees can apply online ahead of time at www.authenticwaffle.com under “careers”.

