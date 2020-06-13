Photos: Bellevue Takes a Knee for Justice

Bellevue Beach Park was the site of the latest scene in Northern Kentucky where residents showed solidarity in the effort for racial justice.

In response to the killings of African-Americans at the hands of police, residents gathered at the park and knelt for eight minutes and forty-six seconds, the time in which a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee of George Floyd, killing him. The death of Floyd and also Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and others in recent months and years, inspired the widespread protests and unrest across the country.

In Bellevue, the Friday evening event was quick. People showed up, practiced social-distancing and wore masks, knelt, and then left.

RCN photographer Brian Frey produced these photos.