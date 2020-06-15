Monday is Last Day to Request Mail-In Absentee Ballot in Kentucky

Monday marks the last day in which voters in Kentucky can request a mail-in ballot from the Secretary of State's office for next week's primary election, scheduled for June 23.

The primary election was moved from May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Primary election day will be different this year with only one polling place in operation in most counties on Tuesday, June 23.

Voters can request a ballot by going to the Secretary of State’s online portal at GoVoteKY.com until midnight. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky election officials decided last month to allow everyone eligible to vote in this year’s primary election to do so via an absentee ballot.

After these ballots are requested, they will be sent to you along with return postage.

The completed ballots must be postmarked by June 23, or dropped off at designated drop-box locations by June 23 to be eligible for consideration. This video from the Kentucky Board of Elections explains how to order, complete, and send in your absentee ballot.

Registered voters also can vote early, in-person at their county clerk’s office by scheduling an appointment before the June 23 primary election. For more information about in-person, early voting, contact the clerk’s office in the county in which you live: Boone County, Campbell County, and Kenton County.

“Because of the restrictions that are currently in place because of the coronavirus and for the sake of Northern Kentuckians’ valuable time, we strongly encourage all voters to vote by absentee ballot or vote early at your county clerk’s office. No need to wait hours in line on Election Day when other options are available to ensure that your vote counts,” said Kristin Baldwin, Vice President Public Affairs & Communications, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Vote for NKY coalition, a nonpartisan advocacy group that seeks to create a culture of voter engagement and increase voter turnout in Boone, Campbell, and Kenton Counties.

On June 23, only one polling place in each of Northern Kentucky’s counties for election day voting, causing concern about the possibility of long lines at these three polling places.

For more information about voting in the primary election in Northern Kentucky, go to the Vote for NKY website, votenky.com.

-Staff report