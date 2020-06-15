New Initiative to Provide At-Home Internet to Low-Income NKY Families

More than a thousand families in Northern Kentucky will receive access to low-cost internet service for the next school year thanks to a new initiative launched by the United Way of Greater Cincinnati, Cincinnati Bell, and others.

The NKY Digital Equity Initiative for Students starts this month.

According to a news release, roughly 10 percent of the 60,000 students in kindergarten through high school in Northern Kentucky lack internet service at home.

Funding from the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky will cover 884 families in the region, while the United Way hopes to raise more money to cover more than 1,000 families. (Organizations and individuals can support Northern Kentucky fund-raising efforts by texting “NKYWIFI” to 71777. A $78 donation will connect a household for six months of service at $12.99 a month.)

“COVID-19 exposed the importance of access to technology, especially when it comes to virtual learning,” said Moira Weir, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Cincinnati. “The NKY Digital Equity Initiative for Students program will ensure no student is left behind. Maintaining educational and social ties during COVID- 19 is the way to academic growth and positive mental health. I am so glad we could unite so many forces and pave the way for this program. United is always the best way.”

The Northern Kentucky pilot program will focus on districts demonstrating the greatest need: Boone County, Kenton County, Campbell County, Covington Independent Public Schools, Erlanger-Elsmere Independent, Newport Independent, Dayton Independent, Ludlow Independent, and Bellevue Independent. United Way is working with local districts to identify those students.

Both funders of the project expressed deep commitment to the cause.

“Horizon Community Funds is proud to support this critical initiative that will lift Northern Kentucky students and promote their success,” said Nancy Grayson, president of Horizon Community Funds. “United Way is the perfect partner for this work, given their strong daily engagement with our community's school districts."

“With the switch to online learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, connecting students from low-income families to the Internet has become even more critical to their success,” Greater Cincinnati Foundation President and CEO Ellen M. Katz said. “We have long supported equitable education efforts in Northern Kentucky, knowing that removing roadblocks to student academic achievement benefits their futures – and the future of our entire region.”

Northern Kentucky superintendents praised the program and how it will help students.

“This is a great example of the collaborative spirit and power in Northern Kentucky to come together to level the playing field for students,” said Jay Brewer, superintendent of Dayton Independent Schools. “The computer, powered by the internet, are the pencil and paper of the 21st Century. Another barrier to learning has been eliminated thanks to the wonderful work of United Way, Horizon Community Funds, Greater Cincinnati Foundation and Cincinnati Bell.”

Michael Borchers, superintendent of Ludlow Independent Schools, called the United Way/Cincinnati Bell Digital Equity Program a game changer for the community.

“Ludlow Independent Schools is proud to partner in a project that will help close to the digital divide in our community,” he said. “We are a one-to-one district for technology and this allows our students the opportunity to connect to the educational resources available to them both at school and in their house. As we prepare for a new school year with many uncertainties, we know for sure that our families will be able to digitally connect with us.”

“It is critical that all students in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have access to education – which means that all students must also have access to the Internet to participate in remote learning,” said Leigh Fox, president and CEO of Cincinnati Bell.

“Cincinnati Bell has invested over $1 billion to build out our fiber network – but that investment means nothing if students can’t access the Internet for school. We are proud to be part of this program and to be working with so many great organizations and individuals on this effort.”

-Staff report