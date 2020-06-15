TANK to Return to Full Service Saturday, Without Southbank Shuttle

Beginning Saturday, June 20th most TANK Local and Express routes will return to full service levels.

Not included in the return to service plan at this time are the Southbank Shuttle and the 35X East-West Express. These routes will resume service at a later date, still to be determined, TANK announced.

"We’re seeing increased demand on most routes and know that people are slowly getting back to work. It’s the right time to begin the climb back to normal weekday service levels…our customers are asking for their bus,” said Andrew Aiello, TANK general manager. “Operator turnover, combined with being unable to hire, test, license and train new bus operators over the last few months (due to the pandemic) leaves us with fewer employees than are required to return to full service levels.

"Until we can return to full employment, the Southbank Shuttle and 35X (serving NKU) will not have service.”

These routes (35X and Southbank Shuttle) are seeing less demand for service, due to the route purpose, TANK said in a news release. The Southbank Shuttle primarily serves riverfront hotels, attractions, and stadiums with very limited current use and the 35X serves NKU which is currently operating online.

Rides will continue to be fare-free in order to continue to allow for passengers to board through rear doors and minimize interaction with the bus operator.

Anyone with a mobility device that requires use of the wheelchair ramp will be able to board through the front door.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, passengers are being asked to:

stay home if you’re sick

wear a face covering if able

spread out while on the bus

be respectful of the other passengers and maintain distance on the bus and at stops

wash your hands before and after using the bus

-Staff report