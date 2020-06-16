Boone Co. Man, 43, and Woman, 68, Among Latest COVID-19 Victims

A 43-year old man and 68-year old woman from Boone County were among the seven latest deaths related to COVID-19 announced by Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday.

512 people have died in Kentucky since the pandemic began.

“We have come so far, we have sacrificed so much, we have shown so much compassion for one another,” Beshear said. “Let’s continue to be good people, because that’s what’s going to defeat the coronavirus.”

203 newly confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus were also announced, bringing the state's total to 12,829.

“Everybody needs to remember that COVID-19 is still out there, it spreads aggressively and it can be deadly. As part of Team Kentucky we all have to do our part and remember there are three things you can do to help stop the spread of COVID,” Beshear said. “Number one: Socially distance, wash your hands and wear a mask; that’s critically important. Number two: Make sure you regularly get tested for COVID-19. We need that all over the commonwealth. And number three: If you’re contacted by one of our contact tracers, make sure you talk to them. That’s how you protect yourself and everybody around you. If we can do those three things, we can continue to reopen Kentucky, to do it safely and to protect one another.”

At least 3,431 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

