Boone Fiscal Court Honors Retiring Superintendent

The Boone County Fiscal Court honored retiring Boone County Schools Superintendent Randy Poe at its meeting last week.

Dr. Poe is set to step down on June 30.

Similar to what the City of Florence did for Poe, the fiscal court issued a proclamation detailing Poe's achievements in the field of education.

Judge/Executive Gary Moore said that Poe has always been a partner in Boone County.

Poe said that it has been a privilege to work with the fiscal court, and that he is thankful to have worked 37 years in Boone County. He said that Steeplechase Elementary School is due to open in the fall, and all four high schools have had new turf installed.

He commented that Boone County High School will have a new auditorium and hopefully a third tennis court will be added to the two owned by the city so that the school can host tournaments.

Poe's wife Melinda was on hand as Judge Moore and the county commissioners presented Poe with the proclamation which declared June 30 Randy Poe Day in the county.

In other business, the fiscal court approved $2.2 million to support intellectual disability, aging and mental health programs during 2021 in the amount of $2,212,000.

Boone County Director of Human Services Laura Pleiman explained that Boone works with Kenton and Campbell counties in creating appropriate funding for such programs, which typically yields roughly $6 million each year.

The funds, Pleiman said, provided 3,000 additional meals in 2019 to residents when compared to 2018.

The fiscal court also awarded a bid for the high-friction surface treatment project for Beemon and Conrad lanes at a cost of $140,140. Truesdell Corporation will handle the work.

A bid was also awarded to Gresham Smith for the design and construction of the Conner Road multi-use path at a cost of $247,182. Work is set to begin in October of next year.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor