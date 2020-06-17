St. Henry Soccer Player Dies After Collapsing at Practice

A member of the St. Henry District High School boys soccer team died Tuesday, the school announced.

The boy collapsed during practice and then passed away, the school said in an announcement.

"Words cannot adequately express the deep sadness that we, as a school community, are experiencing," the statement said. "Our hearts are breaking, and we are beyond devastated.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates, coaches, and friends and we are praying for them during this very difficult time."

School counselors will be made available to students who need or want assistance regarding the loss.

Further details were not available.

-Staff report