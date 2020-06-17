Wednesday's COVID-19 Numbers; PPE Coming for Primary Poll Workers

170 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced on Wednesday by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, bringing the state's total to 12,995 since the pandemic began.

“We don’t want 170 new cases, but when you look at Arizona, a state that is one-and-a-half times our population, I believe, they had over 2,000 new cases yesterday. There’s only about a 20,000 difference overall in how many tests have been out there,” Beshear said. “So Kentuckians are doing a good job. But we’ve got to remember, what we see around us says it can come back very, very quickly.”

Six additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported bringing the state's total to 518.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department's website indicates that there have been 1,476 total positive cases confirmed in the four-county region and 76 deaths. 1,074 people have recovered here.

3,444 people have recovered statewide.

“COVID-19 has been tough. It has changed so much about our daily lives. It has upended our economy, it has required us to sacrifice. It has taken the lives of so many of our loved ones, and it has tested our mental and emotional health. It has also taught us critical lessons: that we are compassionate people, that our ability to survive and thrive depends on each other, and that we Kentuckians are some tough people,” Beshear said. “It’s also taught us a critical and deadly lesson on the importance of health care. When we fail to provide our people coverage, we allow our population to suffer from diabetes, lung cancer and congestive heart failure. This pandemic shows us that the lack of good health care options makes us more vulnerable and less resilient.”

Beshear also announced personal protective equipment (PPE) for poll workers at next Tuesday's primary.

“I encourage every Kentuckian to vote, which is their duty as an American, but we must take every precaution available to protect voters and poll workers exercising that fundamental right,” Beshear said. “We continue to take action to allow people to safely exercise their right to vote on Tuesday, including ensuring our poll workers have this protective gear.”

The governor’s office is providing 5,000 masks, 4,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, 5,800 face shields, and 20,000 gloves for the June 23 election. The PPE will be distributed to all 120 counties.

-Staff report